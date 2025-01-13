Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in CSIR NEIST Jorhat Assam.

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research- North East Institute of Science and Technology (CSIR NEIST) Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Stenographers and also Junior Secretariat Assistants.

Name of post : Junior Stenographers

No. of posts : 4

Pay : Pay Level – 4 (Rs 25,500 – 81,100/-). As per 7th CPC Pay Matrix

Essential Qualification :

10+2/ XIIth or its equivalent and also proficiency in stenography as per the prescribed norms fixed by DoPT from time to time.

Upper Age Limit : 27 years as on 14.02.2025

Name of post : Junior Secretariat Assistants

No. of posts : 8

Discipline wise vacancies :

General : 3

Finance & Accounts : 1

Stores & Purchase : 4

Pay : Pay Level –2 (Rs 19,900 – 63,200/-). As per 7th CPC Pay Matrix

Essential Qualification :

10+2/XIIth or its equivalent and also proficiency in computer typing speed and in using computer as per the prescribed norms fixed by DoPT from time to time

Upper Age Limit : 27 years as on 14.02.2025

How to apply :

Eligible candidates are required to apply ONLINE altogether through the website www.neist.res.in

Online application will be available in the CSIR-NEIST website from 14.01.2025 and the closing date of online application will be 14.02.2025.

The applicant has to take the print out of the successfully submitted online application and should send the same along with all the required documents/testimonials by post so as to reach on or before 5 PM of 28.02.2025.

Candidates must arrange for a crossed Demand Draft for Rs.500/ drawn on any nationalized bank and valid for at least 3 months in favour of “Director, CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat” payable at Jorhat. The last date for submitting online application and making of Demand Draft is 14.02.2025. This date will be the same for the candidates belonging to far-flung areas. The following details must be filled up on back side of Demand Draft (i) Candidate’s Name, (ii) Candidate’s Category, (iii) Post Code Applied. The Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/PH/Women/CSIR Employees are exempted from payment of application fee.

Eligible candidates must submit the duly signed computer generated application (print-out) with self – attested copies of the certificates, mark sheets, testimonials in support of age, education qualifications, experience, and caste certificate, if applicable along with one recent passport size (self-signed photograph) affixed together with Demand Draft (if applicable) in an envelope with the superscribe “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF___________(Post Code _)” by post to the address below: The Administrative Officer, CSIR- North East Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST), Jorhat-785006, Assam.

Applicants applying for more than one post must submit separate applications form for each post indicating the Code No. of the post. Applicants must submit hard copy(s) of each application with a separate Demand Draft. Only a single application is acceptable from each applicant for each post code and in case an applicant submits multiple online applications for the same post code with different email ids, only the latest completed application will be considered in case he/she submits the hard copy (print out of the online application) within the prescribed time.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here