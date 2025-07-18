Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in CSIR NEIST Jorhat Assam.

CSIR – North East Institute of Science & Technology (CSIR NEIST) Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Project Associate (Senior-PAT) entitled “Geodynamic and Geo-environmental Studies of the Northeast India Region.” North East Institute of Science and Technology, Jorhat, Assam, a constituent establishment of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), New Delhi, is in multidisciplinary R&D work relevant to the country in general and North Eastern Region in particular. The CSIR- North East Institute of Science and Technology, formerly(RRL) , Jorhat came into being in the year 1961 as one of the multidisciplinary laboratories of Council of Scientific & Industrial Research(CSIR) under its Chemical Science Group of laboratories. Its major thrust of R&D activities is to develop indigeneous technologies by utilising the immense natural wealth of India. The North Eastern Region of the country being bestowed with an abundance of material resources like petroleum, natural Gas, Minerals, Tea as well as aromatic and Medicinal plants and hence the laboratories was targeted to undertake research for development of Know-How for a wide a range of industries and extension works. Over the years, the laboratory saw generation of more than 100 technologies in the areas of Agrotechnology, Biological and Oil Field Chemicals of which about 40% were of commercial success culminating in setting up of various industries through out the country. The laboratory also developed expertise in the areas like Natural Products Chemistry, drug and drug intermediates, VSK cement, Plant Technology, Agro-technologies, Petroleum Microbiology and Petrochemicals, Crude oil transportation, Paper and Paper Products, beneficiation Chemicals, ecology and environmental studies, Geotechnical investigations, foundation design engineering, soil and building materials etc. The annual turn over of the products produced with RRL technologies within the country is around Rs. 110 crores.

Name of post : Senior Project Associate (Senior-PAT)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : BE / BTech in Mining Engineering with 3 years experience in research/ relevant industries in the area of mining / surveying / drilling

Desirable : Research publications in peer reviewed national / international journals

Emoluments : Rs. 42,000/- per month + HRA

Age Limit : Maximum Age 40 years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://neist.res.in/prostaff/

Last date for submission of applications is 22nd July 2025 up to 2 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here