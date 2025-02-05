Applications are invited for recruitment of six vacant positions or career in CSIR NEIST Jorhat Assam.
CSIR – North East Institute of Science & Technology (CSIR NEIST) Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Personnel under various projects.
Name of post : Project Associate-I
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Phenome India-CSIR Health Cohort Knowledgebase
Essential Qualification :
1st class M.Sc. in Biotechnology/ Microbiology/ Molecular Biology/ Biochemistry/ Structural Biology/ Protein Biology/ Protein Chemistry/ Biomolecular Chemistry/ Life Science
OR
B.Tech/ B.V.Sc in Biotechnology/ Biosciences/ Life Sciences/ Animal Sciences
Age limit : Maximum Age 35 years
Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for NET/GATE qualified & Rs. 25,000/- per month + HRA for others
Name of post : Project Associate-I
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : CSIR-Floriculture Mission
Essential Qualification :
1st class M.Sc. in Life Sciences/ Agriculture/ Floriculture/ Horticulture/ Biochemistry/ Botany/ Biotechnology/ Molecular Biology & Biotechnology
Age limit : Maximum Age 35 years
Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for NET/GATE qualified & Rs. 25,000/- per month + HRA for others
Name of post : Project Associate-I
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : CSIR-Floriculture Mission
Essential Qualification :
1st class M.Sc. in Life Sciences/ Biochemistry/ Biotechnology/ Molecular Biology & Biotechnology/ Bioinformatics
Age limit : Maximum Age 35 years
Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for NET/GATE qualified & Rs. 25,000/- per month + HRA for others
Name of post : Project Associate-I
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Harsnessing Genomic Variants to Design Targeted SNP Genotyping Assay for Selection of Viral Disease Resistance in Capsicum
Essential Qualification :
1st class M.Sc. in Life Sciences/ Botany/ Biotechnology/ Bioinformatics/ Agriculture
OR
B.Tech. in Biotechnology
Age limit : Maximum Age 35 years
Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for NET/GATE qualified & Rs. 25,000/- per month + HRA for others
Name of post : Project Associate-I
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Non-dairy Origin Probiotics from Actively Fermenting Microbiota of Ethnic Fermented Foods and Beverages of North Eastern India
Essential Qualification : B.Sc. candidates will be preferred
Age limit : Maximum Age 35 years
Emoluments : Rs. 18,000/- per month+ HRA
Name of post : Project Associate-I
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Centre of Excellence for Advanced Computation and Data Sciences: BIC at CSIR-North East Institute of Science & Technology
Essential Qualification : B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering or Master’s Degree in Bioinformatics/ Computational Biology/ Computational Chemistry
Age limit : Maximum Age 35 years
Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for NET/GATE qualified & Rs. 25,000/- per month + HRA for others
Selection Procedure :
Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews from 11th February 2025 to 14th February 2025 from 10 AM onwards
The venue is in CSIR – North East Institute of Science & Technology, Jorhat, PIN-785006, Assam
How to apply :
Candidates may bring with them all ORIGINAL TESTIMONIALS including Mark Sheets and Certificates and also a Clear Passport Photograph on the date of the Walk-in-Interview, failing which their candidature may not be considered.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here