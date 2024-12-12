Applications are invited for recruitment of various security positions or career in CSIR NEIST Jorhat Assam.

CSIR NEIST Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Security Consultant purely on contract basis. The period of engagement is initially for six months or until the regular incumbent joins the posts, whichever is earlier. The engagement period may be extended / curtailed at the discretion of the Competent Authority i.e. the Director, CSIR-NEIST, subject to the functional need. However, the maximum age upto which a retired employee can be engaged will be 65 years. North East Institute of Science and Technology, Jorhat, Assam, a constituent establishment of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), New Delhi, has been engaged in multidisciplinary R&D work relevant to the country in general and North Eastern Region in particular. The CSIR- North East Institute of Science and Technology, formerly(RRL) , Jorhat was established in the year 1961 as one of the multidisciplinary laboratories of Council of Scientific & Industrial Research(CSIR) under its Chemical Science Group of laboratories. It has a major thrust of R&D activities. It develops indigeneous technologies by utilising the immense natural wealth of India

Name of post : Security Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Security Assistant or equivalent/ Level-6 (Ex-Serviceman JCO or equivalent rank in other para military forces)

Age Limit:

Candidate should not be more than 64 years of age on the last date of receipt of application

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format duly filled in all respects along with all relevant mark sheets and certificates etc. to the Controller of Administration, CSIR-NEIST (RRL), P.O – RRL Jorhat, P.S- Pulibor, Dist- Jorhat, Assam-785006

They can also send it via CSIR-NEIST e-mail coaneist@neist.res.in

Last date for submission of application i.e. 31/12/2024 upto 05:00 p.m

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here