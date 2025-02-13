Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Cotton University Assam.

Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Guest Faculty in various subjects. Cotton University, erstwhile Cotton College, is a Public State University in Guwahati, the capital city of Assam. Its glorious history starts with Manik Chandra Barooah who, owing to huge public pressure, wrote a letter in 1899 to the British government to open a college in Guwahati. At that point of time Assam was the only of British Provinces in India without a college and Guwahati was the most suitable location in the region. Convinced by the arguments, Sir Henry John Stedman Cotton, K.C.S.I., the then Chief Commissioner of Assam, made an announcement on 3rd November, 1899 that a college would open in Guwahati. Cotton College, the name decided by the public to honour its founder, came into being on 27th May 1901 by Sir Henry Cotton himself.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 7

Subject wise vacancies :

Geography : 1

MBBT : 1

EBWS : 2

English : 1

Centre for Women’s Studies : 1

Psychology : 1

Essential Qualifications:

Good academic records with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) at Masters Degree Level in a relevant subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University

Age Limit : There is no age bar for Guest Faculty. Retired teachers’ having good track record is desirable.

Remuneration : As per University norms

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews from 18th February 2025 to 20th February 2025. Time is from 10 AM onwards. The venue is in Cotton University, Panbazar, Guwahati-781001, Assam

How to apply :

Applicants must bring a copy of Resume, a set of self attested copies of all certificates, Marksheets and other qualifying and supporting credentials.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here