Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Coffee Board Assam.

Coffee Board Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Barista Trainer (1 Number) on Ad-hoc basic (Purely on temporary and contractual basis) to organize and train youngsters in India. The Coffee Board is a statutory organization under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, Head Quartered in Bengaluru. The saga of Indian coffee began on a humble note, with planting of ‘Seven seeds’ of ‘Mocha’ during 1600 AD by the legendary holy saint Baba Budan, in the courtyard of his hermitage on ‘Baba Budan Giris’ in Karnataka. For quite a considerable period, the plants were a garden curiosity and spread slowly as back yard plantings. It was during 18th century that the commercial plantations of coffee happen, thanks to the success of British entrepreneurs in conquering the hostile forest terrain in south India. Since then, Indian coffee industry has made rapid strides and earned a distinct identity in the coffee map of the world. Coffee in India is grown under a canopy of thick natural shade in ecologically sensitive regions of the Western and Eastern Ghats. This is one of the 25 biodiversity hotspots of the world. Coffee contributes significantly to sustain the unique bio- diversity of the region and is also responsible for the socio-economic development in the remote, hilly areas.

Name of post : Barista Trainer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Candidates with educational qualification of 12+ with minimum experience of 2 years as Barista and age not more than 40 years as on the last date of receipt of filled in application. The age relaxation of up to 3 years for SC & ST candidates altogether is applicable. Preferable experience as a Barista: 3 years and above

Salary : Rs. 50,000/- per month

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the prescribed format duly signed by the applicant, enclosing brief resume, experience certificates and copies of the testimonials (self-attested) to the Divisional Head – Coffee Quality, Coffee Board, No.1, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Veedhi, Bengaluru – 560 001 on or before 25.03.2025 either via by Speed Post or by email to cqd.coffeeboard@gmail.com

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here