Applications are invited for recruitment of 55 vacant positions or career in Coffee Board Assam in 2025.

Coffee Board Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career in Scientific and Technical cadres by direct recruitment in 2025.

Name of posts :

Divisional Head – Plant Tissue Culture and Biotechnology (‘Scientific’ Group – ‘A’) Subject Matter Specialist – Agronomy (‘Scientific’ – Group – ‘?’). Subject Matter Specialist – Plant Breeding & Genetics (‘Scientific’-Gr. ‘A’). Subject Matter Specialist – Plant Tissue Culture and Biotechnology (‘Scientific’ – Group – ‘?’) Subject Matter Specialist – Plant Physiology (‘Scientific’- Group ‘A’) Subject Matter Specialist – Agricultural Chemistry (‘Scientific’ – Group ‘A’) Subject Matter Specialist – Plant Pathology (‘Scientific’ – Group ‘A’) Subject Matter Specialist – Agricultural Economics (‘Scientific’-Group ‘A’) Subject Matter Specialist – Coffee Quality (‘Scientific’ Group ‘A’) Junior Liaison Officer (‘Technical’ – Group ‘B’) Extension Inspector (‘Technical’ Group ‘C’)

No. of posts :

Divisional Head – Plant Tissue Culture and Biotechnology (‘Scientific’ Group – ‘A’) : 1 Subject Matter Specialist – Agronomy (‘Scientific’ – Group – ‘?’) : 2 Subject Matter Specialist – Plant Breeding & Genetics (‘Scientific’-Gr. ‘A’) : 2 Subject Matter Specialist – Plant Tissue Culture and Biotechnology (‘Scientific’ – Group – ‘?’) : 1 Subject Matter Specialist – Plant Physiology (‘Scientific’- Group ‘A’) : 1 Subject Matter Specialist – Agricultural Chemistry (‘Scientific’ – Group ‘A’) : 2 Subject Matter Specialist – Plant Pathology (‘Scientific’ – Group ‘A’) : 1 Subject Matter Specialist – Agricultural Economics (‘Scientific’-Group ‘A’) : 1 Subject Matter Specialist – Coffee Quality (‘Scientific’ Group ‘A’) : 1 Junior Liaison Officer (‘Technical’ – Group ‘B’) : 13 Extension Inspector (‘Technical’ Group ‘C’) : 30

Eligibility Criteria :

Divisional Head – Plant Tissue Culture and Biotechnology (‘Scientific’ Group – ‘A’) : Doctorate in Agriculture with specialization in Plant Biotechnology or Doctorate Degree in Agricultural Botany or Botany. Ten years’ experience in Agricultural Research or Agricultural Extension or Agricultural Teaching

Subject Matter Specialist – Agronomy (‘Scientific’ – Group – ‘?’) : Post Graduate Degree in Agriculture with specialization in Agronomy or Post Graduate Degree in Horticulture, preferably, with specialization in Plantation Crops. If none available, then Post Graduate Degree in Agriculture with specialization Agricultural Chemistry. Minimum three years’ experience in Agricultural Research or Agricultural Extension or Agricultural Teaching

Subject Matter Specialist – Plant Breeding & Genetics (‘Scientific’-Gr. ‘A’) : Post Graduate Degree in Agriculture with specialization in Plant Breeding and Genetics or Post Graduate Degree in Agricultural Botany or Botany with specialization in Plant Breeding and Genetics. Minimum three years’ experience in Agricultural Research or Agricultural Extension or Agricultural Teaching

Subject Matter Specialist – Plant Tissue Culture and Biotechnology (‘Scientific’ – Group – ‘?’) : Post Graduate Degree in Agriculture with specialization in Plant Biotechnology or Post Graduate Degree in Plant Biotechnology. Minimum three years’ experience in Agricultural Research or Agricultural

Extension or Agricultural Teaching

Subject Matter Specialist – Plant Physiology (‘Scientific’- Group ‘A’) : Post Graduate Degree in Agriculture with specialization in Plant Physiology or Post Graduate Degree in Botany with specialization in Plant Physiology. Minimum three years’ experience in Agricultural Research or Agricultural Extension or Agricultural Teaching

Subject Matter Specialist – Agricultural Chemistry (‘Scientific’ – Group ‘A’) : Post Graduate Degree in Agriculture with specialization in Agricultural Chemistry and Soil Science or Post Graduate Degree in Chemistry or Biochemistry or Analytical Chemistry. Minimum three years’ experience in Agricultural Research or Agricultural Extension or Agricultural Teaching

Subject Matter Specialist – Plant Pathology (‘Scientific’ – Group ‘A’) : Post Graduate Degree in Agriculture with specialization in Plant Pathology or Microbiology or Post Graduate Degree in Botany with specialization in Plant Pathology or Microbiology. Minimum three years’ experience in Agricultural Research or Agricultural Extension or Agricultural Teaching

Subject Matter Specialist – Agricultural Economics (‘Scientific’-Group ‘A’) : Post Graduate Degree in Agricultural Economics. Minimum three years’ experience in Agricultural Research or Agricultural

Extension or Agricultural Teaching

Subject Matter Specialist – Coffee Quality (‘Scientific’ Group ‘A’) : Post Graduate Degree in Food Technology or Food Science and Nutrition or Post Graduate Degree in Science with specialization in Biotechnology or Botany or Zoology or Biochemistry or Chemistry or Analytical Chemistry with Research or Teaching experience in Quality aspects of Food. Should qualify in the Organoleptic Evaluation on Coffee Quality Aspects, to be conducted before selection. Minimum three years’ experience in Agricultural Research or Agricultural Extension or Agricultural Teaching

Junior Liaison Officer (‘Technical’ – Group ‘B’) : 1st Class Graduate in Agriculture or Horticulture, preferably with specialization in Agricultural Extension, preferably M.Sc., (Ag) in Agricultural Extension.

Extension Inspector (‘Technical’ Group ‘C’) : Graduation in Agricultural or Horticultural Sciences or Graduation in Science with Botany or Zoology as one of the subjects.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://recruitmentcoffeeboard2025.in/

The last date for submission of online applications is 9th July 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

