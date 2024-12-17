Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Coal India Limited Assam.

Coal India Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Executive Director (Renewables). CIL is a Schedule ‘A’ – MAHARATNA Public Sector Undertaking under Ministry of Coal, Government of India, with Corporate Hqrs, at Kolkata, is the single largest Coal producing company in the world contributing around 79% of the total coal production in India. CIL produced 773.06 MT of coal in the year 2023-24. It is one of the largest corporate employers of the country with manpower of around 2,25,000 Lakhs.

Name of post : Executive Director (Renewables)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Minimum Academic Qualification: Full-time Regular Engineering Degree in any of the following branches of Engineering: Electrical / Mechanical / Electrical & Electronics / Power / Instrumentation & Control / Power Systems / Power Systems & High Voltage / Electronics & Power / Power Electronics/ Power Plant / Energy / Thermal / Civil / Structural.

Candidates with Minimum years of overall experience in Power Sector:

a) From PSEs / Govt. Sector: 25 Years

b) From Private Sector: 27 Years

(To determine nature of experience of the candidate whether from PSE/Govt. Sector or from

Private Sector, his/her last /latest experience on the Cutoff date, will be considered. However

experience in combination of PSE/Govt. and Private sector of an individual will be accepted)

Mandatory experience in Renewable Energy Sector: At least 05 years of experience in the field of either Construction or Installation or Commissioning or Operation & Maintenance of Power Project / Renewable Energy projects in any company having an annual turnover of more than Rs.1000 crores. (To be ascertained based on its audited Balance Sheet along with details of Equity Share Capital and details of other equity and Profit/Loss account for immediate past 3 years of last 3 FYs)

Selection Procedure : Selection will be on the basis of Qualification, Experience and Personal Interview.

How to apply :

Candidates shall apply through online mode available on CIL website www.coalindia.in

Last date of submission of Online Applications is 15.01.2025 up to 11.59 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here