Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in CIT Kokrajhar Assam.

Central Institute of Technology (CIT) Kokrajhar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) sanctioned on a CSIR sponsored project entitled “Development and Characterization of High Energy Product Exchange-Coupled Nanostructured Patterned Permanent Magnets for Energy Harvester Application (NANOPPM)” at the Department of Physics. Central Institute of Technology (CIT), Kokrajhar is in Kokrajhar District of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in Assam. CIT came into being for the basic objective of fulfilling the aspirations of the Bodo People relating to their cultural identity, language, education and overall economic development of the region and to impart Bodo youths with requisite technological and vocational training to produce the required manpower to give the impetus to economic growth of this area and to integrate the Bodo People into the mainstream of Technical and Vocational Education. It is an Institute under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Job Description :

The Junior Research Fellow must assist in carrying out various activities under the project to complete the objectives and deliverables in time as per schedule. Candidates having knowledge in physics or material science is desirable. The JRF must register for Ph.D. program.

Essential Qualification :

As per CSIR Guidelines. Candidates with M.Sc. (Physics) with a valid GATE/ NET score OR M.Tech. (Materials Science/ Nanotechnology) will be preferred.

Age Limit : 35 Yrs (As per CSIR Norms). The upper age limit is relaxable up to 5 years in the case

of candidates belonging to scheduled castes/tribes/OBC, women and physically handicapped candidates.

Fellowship : Rs. 37, 000 INR/ Month + HRA

How to apply :

Candidates should send filled application form along-with their CV to Dr. Sandeep Kumar Srivastava (Principal Investigator and Associate Professor) via email to sk.srivastava@cit.ac.in, iitgsandeep@gmail.com latest by 26th March 2025.

Shortlisted candidates will get information about the interview through email/telephone. Applicants won’t get TA/DA for attending the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here