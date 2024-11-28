Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in CIT Kokrajhar Assam.

Central Institute of Technology (CIT) Kokrajhar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in a SERB sponsored project entitled “Design and Fabrication of Photovoltaic/Thermal Hybrid Solar Tunnel Dryer for Value Addition to Underutilized Agro Produce of NER-India.” The initial appointment will be given for one year and is extendable based on performance till the project completion. Central Institute of Technology (CIT), Kokrajhar is in Kokrajhar District of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in Assam. CIT came into being for the basic objective of fulfilling the aspirations of the Bodo People relating to their cultural identity, language, education. It also aims for overall economic development of the region. This institute also looks to impart Bodo youths with requisite technological and vocational training to produce the required manpower. CIT also likes to give the impetus to economic growth of this area and to integrate the Bodo People into the mainstream of Technical and Vocational Education. It is a Centrally Funded Institute under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

BE/B.Tech/ME/M.Tech (Instrumentation Engineering/ Electrical and Electronics Engineering/ Mechanical Engineering/ Food Engineering & Technology/ Chemical Engineering/ Agriculture

Engineering or any other allied areas) from a recognized Institute/University with a first Division or equivalent.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Desirable: Good knowledge in project design and implementation.

GATE/NET Qualified (Such candidates will have the opportunity to apply for Ph.D. admission in January 2025)

Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- + HRA per month (Revised salary of Rs.37,000/-subjected to the sanction of fund from DST-SERB)

Upper Age Limit : As per SERB norms. SC/ST/OBC/WOMEN/PWD candidates will get relaxation as per Government of India norms.

Also Read : 5 miraculous uses of coconut oil

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear altogether for a walk-in-interview on 10th December 2024

The venue is in Dept. of Instrumentation Engineering, CIT, Kokrajhar, Assam

Reporting time is 9 AM

How to apply :

Applicants must submit the signed scanned copy of their filled-up application form along with C.V

and also all other relevant documents through email at r.kondareddy@cit.ac.in with the subject line

“Application for the post of JRF under SERB sponsored project – Advt. No.: “CITK/ R&D/ SERB/ 196/ 2024/ 945 Dated: 26-11-2024.”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here