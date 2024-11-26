Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in CIT Kokrajhar Assam.

Central Institute of Technology (CIT) Kokrajhar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of One Project Assistant and One Project Intern in the project entitled “Modelling and Visualising Bodo Tourism and Marketing Bodo Souvenirs with Fintech Based Solutions Using AR and VR Technology in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).” Central Institute of Technology Kokrajhar (CITK) is in Kokrajhar District of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in Assam. CIT came into being for the basic objective of fulfilling the aspirations of the Bodo People relating to their cultural identity, language, education and overall economic development of the region and to impart Bodo youths with requisite technological and vocational training to produce the required manpower to give the impetus to economic growth of this area and to integrate the Bodo People into the mainstream of Technical and Vocational Education. It is a Centrally Funded Institute under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India. The institute came into being on the 19th of December 2006. It impart Technical and Vocational Education such as Information Technology, Bio-Technology, Food Processing, Rural Industries, Business Management, etc.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Consolidated Compensation: Rs. 25,000/- pm

Qualifications:

Completed M.E/M.Tech in CSE/IT/ECE or equivalent or

Completed B.Tech/B.E in CSE/IT/ECE

Relevant Experience: 3 months with B.Tech/B.E and No experience with M.E/M.Tech

Age Limit: Upper age limit is 30 years.

5 years relaxation in the case of SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD/ WOMAN

Name of post : Project Intern

No. of posts : 1

Consolidated Compensation: Rs. 9,000/- pm

Qualifications: BE / BTech in CSE / IT /BDes (Passed out or final year)

Age Limit: Upper age limit is 30 years.

5 years relaxation in the case of SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD/ WOMAN

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 3rd December 2024 from 9:30 AM onwards

The venue is in IT Lab-I, Central Institute of Technology (CIT), Kokrajhar, Assam

How to apply :

Applicants may appear for the interview with CV, original and also self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here