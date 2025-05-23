Assam Career Charaideo Judiciary Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career under Charaideo Judiciary Assam in 2025.

The Office of the District & Sessions Judge, Charaideo, Sonari, Assam under Charaideo Judiciary Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Officers and Clerks in 2025.

Name of post : Chief Administrative Officer

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 30000- Rs. 110000 + G.P. Rs. 14500/- per month

Eligibility Criteria :

The candidate must have served either as a Senior Administrative Officer of the Additional District & Sessions Judge, or as the Head Administrative Officer in the District & Sessions Judge establishment, continuously for 5 years as on 20th day of May, 2025, as per the Assam District & Sessions Judges’ Establishment (Ministerial) Service Rules, 1987.

Name of post : Bench Clerk Grade-I

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 22000- Rs. 97000 + G.P. Rs. 9100/- per month

Eligibility Criteria : The candidates must have served not less than 7 years of service in the establishment of the District & Sessions Judge in Assam out of which at least 3 years must be of continuous service as U.D. Assistant as on 20th day of May, 2025. The candidates having the experience of working in Benches of the establishment of District Sessions Judge’s will get the preference.

Name of post : Administrative Officer (Sheristadar Civil Judge Senior Division)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 22000- Rs. 97000 + G.P. Rs. 9100/- per month

Eligibility Criteria : The candidates must have served not less than 7 years of service in the establishment of the District & Sessions Judge in Assam out of which at least 3 years must be of continuous service as U.D. Assistant as on 20th day of May, 2025. The candidates having the experience of working in Benches of the establishment of District Sessions Judge’s will get the preference.

Name of post : Bench Clerk Grade-II

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 14000- Rs. 70000 + G.P. Rs. 8000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria : The candidates must have served not less than 7 years of service in the establishment of the District & Sessions Judge in Assam out of which at least 3 years must

be of continuous service as U.D. Assistant as on 1st day of January, 2025.

How to apply :

The applicants must submit their applications in the Standard Form of application published in Assam Gazette Part-IX. A candidate will have to submit 4 (Four) copies of recent passport size photographs and testimonials of his/her Age, Caste, Educational Qualification etc., along with the filled up application form, in photocopy to be self-attested. Candidates will have to produce testimonials in original, in the event of being selected for interview failing which his/her candidature will be rejected.

Applications should reach the District Judicial Court Campus, Charaideo, Rajadhap, P.O.& P.S.: Sonari, PIN: 785690, District: Charaideo, Assam during office hours on working days on or before 10/06/2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here