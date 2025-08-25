Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Central GST Commissionerate Guwahati Assam.

Central GST Commissionerate Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Tax Assistant and also Havaldar under Sports Quota.

Name of post : Tax Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Pay (As per 7th CPC) : Level-4 in the pay matrix (Rs. 25,500- 81,100)

Educational Qualification :

1) Degrees from the recognized University or equivalent.

2) Should also have basic knowledge in the use of computer applications.

3) Should also possess a data entry speed of not less than 8000 key depressions per hour.

Name of post : Havaldar

No. of posts : 10

Pay (As per 7th CPC) : Level- 1 in the pay matrix (Rs. 18,000 -56,900)

Educational Qualification : Matriculation or also equivalent from any recognized Board

Sports Eligibility (for all posts):

The proficiency evaluation will be on the basis of their participation in recognized tournaments/ events in the calendar years 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021 and also 2020.

Order of Preference :

a) First preference to those candidates who have represented the country in an International Competition with the clearance of the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports

b) Next preference to those who have represented a State/U.T. in the Senior or Junior level national Championships organized by the National Sports Federations recognized by Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports or National Games organized by Indian Olympics Association and have won medals or positions upto 3rd place. Between the candidates participating in Senior and Junior National Championships/games, the candidates having participated and won medal in Senior National Championship should be given preference.

c) Next preference to those, who have represented a University in an Inter- University competition conducted by Association of Indian Universities/Inter University Sports Board Or Khelo India University Games conducted with authorization of Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and have won medals or positions upto 3rd place in finals.

d) Next preference to those who have represented a State/UT in Khelo India Youth Games (age category above 18 years) or Khelo India Winter Games or Khelo India Para Games conducted with authorization of Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and have won medals or also positions upto 3rd place in finals.

e) Next preference to those who have represented the State Schools in the National sports/games for Schools conducted by the All-India School Games Federation and have won medals or also positions up to 3rd place.

How to apply :

Candidates should send physical copy of the application neatly typed in plain paper along with all requisite enclosures also to The Additional Commissioner (CCA Cell), O/o The Principal Commissioner of CGST, Guwahati Commissionerate, Room No. 113/112, 1st Floor, GST Bhawan, Kedar Road, Fancy Bazar, Guwahati-781001

Applicants should submit the application form duly filled in all respects in a closed cover super scribed with words – “Application for Sports Quota Recruitment 2025”

Last date for submission of applications is by 6 PM of 13th September 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here