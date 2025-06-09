Assam Career Central Bank of India Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of 4500 vacant positions or career in Central Bank of India Assam in 2025.

Central Bank of India Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Apprentices in 2025. Established in 1911, Central Bank of India was the first Indian commercial bank which was wholly owned and managed by Indians. The establishment of the Bank was the ultimate realisation of the dream of Sir Sorabji Pochkhanawala, founder of the Bank. Sir Pherozesha Mehta was also the first Chairman of a truly ‘Swadeshi Bank’. In fact, such was the extent of pride felt by Sir Sorabji Pochkhanawala that he proclaimed Central Bank of India as the ‘property of the nation and the country’s asset’. He also added that ‘Central Bank of India lives on people’s faith and regards itself as the people’s own bank’. During the past 113 years of history the Bank has weathered many storms and faced many challenges. The Bank could successfully transform every threat into business opportunity and excelled over its peers in the Banking industry. Among the Public Sector Banks, Central Bank of India can be truly described as an All India Bank, due to distribution of its large network in all 28 States and also in 7 out of 8 Union Territories in India.

Name of post : Apprentice

No. of posts : 4500

Qualification : A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a recognized University by the Govt. of India or also any equivalent qualifications recognized as such by the Central Government

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online, and also no other mode of application will be accepted. Candidates should mandatorily first register themselves, if eligible, in the apprenticeship portals of Government of India viz NATS portal https://nats.education.gov.in (Navigate to the “Student Register/Login” section)

Closing Date for Online Registration : 23-06-2025

Application Fees :

PWBD candidates : Rs. 400/- + GST

Schedule Caste / Schedule Tribe / All Women candidates/EWS : Rs. 600/- + GST

All Other Candidates : Rs. 800/- + GST

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here