Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in Central Bank of India Assam in 2025.

Central Bank of India Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Managers and Executives in Centbank Financial Services Limited which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the bank in 2025.

Name of post : Manager (Accounts)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: MBA Finance or CA/CA Intern. The Institute should have recognition or approval from Govt. bodies/ AICTE/ UGC. Course completed through Correspondence/ Part time will not be

eligible.

Experience : Minimum 1 Year of experience in Accounts. Candidate should presently working

Name of post : Senior Business Development Executive

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Graduate in any discipline.

Preferable: MBA Marketing/Finance, CS, Law degree. The Institute should get recognition/ approval from Govt. bodies/ AICTE/ UGC. Course completed through Correspondence/ Part time will not be

eligible.

Experience : Minimum working experience of 5 years in Marketing (Business mobility) of any company providing Trustee ship Business. Candidate should presently working

Employees of Subsidiaries of Central Bank of India who have working experience of 2 years in Marketing ( Business mobility). Candidate should presently working

Name of post : Business Development Executive

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Graduate in any discipline.

Preferable: MBA Marketing/Finance, CS, Law degree. The Institute should get recognition / approval from Govt. bodies/ AICTE/ UGC. Course completed through Correspondence/ Part time will not be

eligible.

Experience : Fresher May Apply. Employees of Subsidiaries of Central Bank of India who have

working experience of 1 year in Marketing (Business mobility)

Preferable : Minimum working experience of 2 years in Marketing in any reputed company/ institution.

How to apply :

Candidates are required to submit the Application Form through Company’s Website https://www.cfsl.in or https://cfsl.in/career.php

Last Date of Receipt of Application: 6th April 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here