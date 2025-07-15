Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in BVFCL Guwahati Assam.

Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizers Corporation Limited (BVFCL) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of General Manager (HR). Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizers Corporation Limited (BVFCL) was incorporated on 5th April 2002 after segregation of Namrup units in Assam from Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Limited (HFCL). BVFCL is under the administrative control of Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Department of Fertilizers with 100% shareholding by the Government of India. It is the first factory of its kind in India to use associated natural gas as basic raw material for producing nitrogenous fertilizer.

Name of post : General Manager (HR)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Full time MBA with specialization in Personnel Management and Industrial Relations

OR

Post Graduate Degree /Diploma in PIR/HRD/ Labour & Social Welfare

Minimum 20 years post professional qualification experience in Personnel & Administration Department of a PSU/Large Private Sector Organization. 8 years work experience should be in a Senior Managerial position. Degree in Law is desirable.

The incumbent should have thorough knowledge of Labour Laws, Administration & Estate functioning. He should also have knowledge of Training policies and with the latest HR practices. He shall be responsible for formulating Personnel Management policies. The candidate should have a good exposure in the field of Industrial Relations, including Wage negotiation and handling of Legal matters, disciplinary conciliation, Adjudication proceedings before the statutory authorities. Preference to incumbents having working experience in CPSE’s.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://bvfcljobs.eload.cloud/

Submission of application is upto 17:30 hours on 30.07.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here