Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in BVFCL Namrup Assam.

Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) Namrup Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Engineers and Assistant Managers.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Engineer (Production)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential : Full time B.E/B.Tech. Degree in Chemical/ Mechanical/Electrical Engineering with minimum 03 years post qualification executive experience in a PSU/ a large Private Sector process Industry.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Desirable: The candidate having experience in Material Handling/ Water Treatment Plant of process industry is desirable.

Name of post : Officer (Fire)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential : Full time B.E/B.Tech in Fire Engineering with minimum 03 years post qualification executive experience in Fire in a PSU/ a large Private Sector lndustry.

Essential Physical standards: No deformity. Height: 165 cm(minimum), weight: 50Kg(minimum),

Chest : 81 cm (minimum), 86 cm (expanded), Height and chest relaxable by 05 cms in case of North-East people, Garhwalis & Gorkha. Vision 6/6 without wearing glasses or any other aid. Night or

colour blindness shall be a disqualification

Name of post : Engineer (Electrical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential : Full time B.E/B.Tech. Degree in Electrical Engineering with minimum 3 years post

qualification executive experience inline in a PSU/ a large Private Sector.

Desirable : Preference will be given to candidates having inline experience in Fertilizer/Chemical

industry

Name of post : Engineer (Mechanical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential : Full time B.E/B.Tech. Degree in Mechanical Engineering with 03 years post qualification executive experience inline in a PSU/ a large Private Sector process Industry.

Desirable : Preference shall be given to candidates having inline experience in Fertilizer/Chemical

industry.

Name of post : Assistant Officer (Liasion)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential : The candidate must be a Graduate in any discipline with full time MBA (Mktg) from a

Indian University/ Institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority with minimum 05 years post professional qualification Executive experience in liaison with Government Offices, Government Institutes and Autonomous Bodies etc.

Essential Attributes :

a) Effective Communication skills with exposure in liasioning & office Management.

b) Well conversant with MS-Office & its applications.

c) The candidate should have strong command over the English & Hindi languages

How to apply :

Candidates fulfilling the prescribed eligibility criteria should apply through BVFCL website : www.bvfcl.com. No other means/mode of application is acceptable. Submission of application

will be allowed on the website upto 14.04.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here