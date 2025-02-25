Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in BSSRV Golaghat Assam.

Birangana Sati Sadhani Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya (BSSRV) Golaghat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Associate Professors and Assistant Professors. Birangana Sati Sadhani Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya came into being under the Government of Assam and under the Birangana Sati Sadhani Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya Act 2020. Prof. Jyoti Prasad Saikia got appointment as the first Vice Chancellor of the university. The university has been allotted land in Rangajan under Morongi Revenue Circle of Golaghat District. Presently, the office of the Vice Chancellor is run from Golaghat Engineering College premises. The mission and vision of the university are to develop global citizens through a holistic learning process, and endeavouring to turn it into a hub of multidisciplinary research and academic excellence for all its stakeholders.

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 3

Subject wise vacancies :

Chemistry : 1

Mathematics : 1

Physics : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC Regulations on Minimum Qualification for appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance

of Standards of Higher Education, 2018 (No F.1-2/2017 (EC/PS) and up to date amendment of the said Act including 2nd amendment of the said Regulation, 2023

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 3

Subject wise vacancies :

Chemistry : 1

Mathematics : 1

Physics : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC Regulations on Minimum Qualification for appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance

of Standards of Higher Education, 2018 (No F.1-2/2017 (EC/PS) and up to date amendment of the said Act including 2nd amendment of the said Regulation, 2023

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents altogether.

They should also send a Bank Draft of Rs 2,500/- only as non-refundable processing fee.

The application fee should be made in favour of Birangana Sati Sadhani Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya, Golaghat (A/C no.- 40535146080, IFSC Code- SBIN0000083) payable at State Bank of India Golaghat Branch.

The applications must reach Office of The Registrar, Birangana Sati Sadhani Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya, Golaghat Engineering College Campus, Bogorijeng, Golaghat, Assam – 785 621.

Last date for submission of applications is 30th April 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here