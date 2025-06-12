Assam Career BSSRV Golaghat Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in BSSRV Golaghat Assam in 2025.

Birangana Sati Sadhani Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya (BSSRV) Golaghat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Teaching Associate/ Guest Faculty (purely temporary basis) for different Academic courses/departments and also some other posts (purely temporary basis) in Societal Business Incubation Centre (SBIC) of the Vishwavidyalaya in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Teaching Associate/ Guest Faculty

Department / Course :

English Economics Political Science Assamese Social Work Management Courses Sociology Naturopathy and Yogic Courses Medical Lab Technology Bachelor of Physiotherapy Agriculture Applied Science BTech in Computer Science & Engineering / MCA Microelectronic & Semiconductor

Eligibility Criteria :

Medical Lab Technology : MD (Path)/MD (Biochemistry) / MD (Micro) with two years working

experience or Candidates bearing qualifications in MSc (MLT)/MSc (Medical Microbiology)/

MSc(Biochemistry) /MSc(Life Science) with two years working experience may also apply.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Bachelor of Physiotherapy : Bachelor Degree in Physiotherapy (?.PT./ B. Th. P/ B. P. Th.), also Masters in Physiotherapy (M. P. Th / M. Th. P. /M.Sc. P. T/M. PT.) with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) from a recognized University. As per the NCAHP guidelines.

Agriculture : As per ICAR/ Govt. of Assam norms altogether.

Applied Science : As per UGC Regulations on Minimum Qualification for appointment of Teachers and also other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards of Higher Education, 2018 (No F.1-2/2017 (EC/PS) and up to date amendment of the said Act including 2nd amendment of the said Regulation, 2023.

BTech in Computer Science & Engineering / MCA : As per AICTE/UGC/Govt. of Assam norms altogether

Microelectronic & Semiconductor : As per UGC/AICTE norms altogether

For other subjects : As per UGC Regulations on Minimum Qualification for appointment ofTeachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards of Higher Education, 2018 (No F.1-2/2017 (EC/PS) and up to date amendment of the said Act including 2nd amendment of the said Regulation, 2023 OR Relevant regulations of AICTE as also applicable.

Name of post : Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : MBA/Any other PG with 5 Years experience also in incubation centre of any Higher Education Institutes/ reputed organization.

Name of post : Marketing Manager

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : MBA/Any other PG with 5 Years experience also in incubation centre of any Higher Education Institutes/ reputed organization.

Name of post : Skill Development / Training

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : MBA/Any other PG with 5 Years experience also in incubation centre of any Higher Education Institutes/ reputed organization

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://online.bssrv.ac.in/

A print copy of the application submitted online may be also be mailed to e-mail registrar@bssrv.ac.in.

Candidates shall also have to pay Rs. 500/- as processing fee (non-refundable) through online in the following account – Birangana Sati Sadhani Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya, Golaghat A/C no.- 40535146080, IFSC Code, SBIN0000083 payable at State Bank of India Golaghat Branch.

The last date for receiving of online application is 26/06/2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here