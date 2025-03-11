Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Bodoland University Assam.

Bodoland University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Guest Faculty in the Department of Botany. Bodoland University is a state university which came into being under the Bodoland University Act, 2009 of the Assam Legislative Assembly on 28th February 2009. It is one of the growing universities in lower Assam and also a lone institution of higher education in the western part of Assam. It aims to address the need and also concern for all-round development of the region. Bodoland University aims for the academic development of lower Assam in general and especially the BTAD region. The University also provides an opportunity for higher studies to the populace of the region. It also caters to the educational needs of the adjoining states and neighbouring countries like Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Botany

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 2

Also Read : 10 exciting things to do in Mauritius for both couples and kids

Eligibility Criteria :

(a) A Master degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

(b) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must clear the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or similar test which got accreditation from the UGC like

SLET/SET or who got a Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standard and Procedure for award M.Phil/Ph.D./Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments form time to time as the case gets exemption from NET/SLET/SET.

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 18-03-2025 at 10.30 AM. The venue is in Administrative Building, Bodoland University, Debargaon, P.O.- Rangalikhata, Kokrajhar – 783370, BTC, Assam. Reporting time is 10 AM

How to apply :

The applicants should reach along with all necessary enclosures and also testimonials in the Administrative Building, Bodoland University for registration on the day of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here