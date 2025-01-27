Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Bodoland University Assam.

Bodoland University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Full time Guest Faculty in Chemistry. Bodoland University is a state university of Assam. It came into being under the Bodoland University Act, 2009 of the Assam Legislative Assembly on 28th February 2009. It is one of the growing universities in lower Assam and a lone institution of higher education in the western part of Assam to address the need and concern for all-round development of the region. Bodoland University aims to cater to the academic development of lower Assam in general and especially the BTAD region. The University provides an opportunity for higher studies to the populace of the region. It also caters to the educational needs of the adjoining states and neighbouring countries like Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Chemistry

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria :

(a) A Master degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an

equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

(b) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) of the UGC or the CSIR, or similar test which gets accreditation from the UGC like SLET/SET or who are or have got a Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the University

Grants Commission (Minimum Standard and Procedure for award M.Phil/Ph.D./Degree)

Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments form time to time as the case gets exemption

from NET/SLET/SET.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 4th February 2025 at 10:30 AM. Registration time is 10 AM. The venue of interview is in Administrative Building, Bodoland University, Debargaon, P.O. Rangalikhata , Kokrajhar — 783370, BTC, Assam

How to apply :

The applicants should reach along with all necessary enclosures and testimonials in original and self-attested copies for the interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here