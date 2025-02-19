Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in BN College Dhubri Assam.

Bholanath (BN) College Dhubri Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professor (on purely temporary basis). The vision of Bholanath College is to provide quality higher education with an attempt to inspire, prepare, and empower students of its catchment area to succeed in a changing world. Its mission is to commit itself to intellectual exercises based on effective teaching, interaction programme and exchanges in order to lift the diverse communities from stagnation to development. The College got CGPA of 2.62 from NAAC in 2016.The College also got recognition under 2F and 12B of UGC act. The College got selection under DBT, Govt of India for DBT STAR College scheme with grants to the departments of Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology from this year. These could be possible with the hard work done by College Staff and students under the guidance of visionary management. With proud legacy of 74 years, the College saw excellence in various fields. Many students have registered their presence in the merit list of Gauhati University and other reputed institutions. Students educated from the College have carved a niche for themselves in various fields at national and international levels.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts :

Physics : 1

Mathematics : 1

English : 1

Salary: Negotiable

Qualification : As per UGC norms

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 24th February 2025. Timing is from 11 AM onwards. The venue is in Conference Room, B.N. College (Autonomous), Dhubri, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates having good academic records may appear in the interview with all relevant original

certificates/documents. They should also submit a set of self-attested documents on the date of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here