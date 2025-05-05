Applications are invited for recruitment of 20 vacant positions or career in BIS Assam in 2025.

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Scientist-B in 2025.

Name of post : Scientist-B

No. of posts : 20

Discipline wise vacancies :

Chemistry : 2

Civil Engineering : 8

Computer Engineering : 4

Electrical Engineering : 2

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering : 2

Environment Engineering : 2

Qualification & Experience :

For Engineering positions, candidates must have Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology or equivalent with not less than sixty per cent marks in aggregate [fifty per cent for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes]. Having valid GATE score of 2023/2024/2025.

For Chemistry, candidates must have Master’s Degree in Natural Sciences or equivalent [in Chemistry discipline only] with not less than sixty per cent marks in aggregate [fifty per cent for

Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes]. Having valid GATE score of 2023/2024/2025.

Age Limit :

The maximum age limit for the eligibility of the candidates is 30 years as on closing date of application. i.e, as on 23.05.2025. Relaxation in upper age limit for SC/ST/OBC/ Persons with Benchmark Disabilities/Ex-Servicemen shall be as notified by Central Government, from time to time. The Relaxation in upper age limit for SC/ST candidates shall be 5 years; for OBC candidates shall be 3 years; for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (UR) candidates shall be 10 years; for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (SC/ST) candidates shall be 15 years; for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (OBC) candidates shall be 13 years. The upper age limit for Departmental candidates serving in BIS and meeting requisite essential qualifications is 50 years.

Selection Procedure :

Short-listing based on GATE 2023 or GATE 2024 or GATE 2025 Score & Personal Interview

How to apply :

Candidates are required to apply On-Line till 23.05.2025 through BIS website www.bis.gov.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here