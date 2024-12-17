Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Bhattadev University Assam.

Bhattadev University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Registrar.

Name of post : Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 1,44,200-2,18,200/- (Pay Level-14)

Qualification & Experience :

A Master’s degree with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed. At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic Level 11 (Pre- revised PB- 3: Rs. 15,600-39100/- plus AGP ofRs 7,000/-) and above or with 8 years of service in the Academic Level 12 (Pre- revised PB-3: Rs. 15,600-39100/- plus AGP of Rs 8,000/-) and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in education administration. or Comparable experience in a research establishment and/ or other institutions of higher education. or 15 years of administrative experience, of which 8 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.

Desirable Qualification :

Ph.D. degree with a good level of familiarity with university administration and management systems, experience/knowledge in financial and/or human resource management as well as resource generation and management.

Upper Age Limit: 55 years, as on the last date of application.

How to apply :

Candidates may send two copies of their application accompanied by self-attested copies of all certificates, mark sheets, proof of age, documents in support of the position applied for and last pay drawn certificate etc. and a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 2000/- (in case of SC/ST candidate Rs. 1000/-) by Demand Draft drawn in favour of “Registrar, Bhattadev University” payable at SBI, Pathsala Branch (IFSC: SBIN0002099)

The applications must reach the of the “Registrar, Bhattadev University, Bajali, Pathsala-781325”

Last date of receipt of application is 03/01/2025 (up to 4 pm)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here