Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in Bharat Petroleum Assam.

Bharat Petroleum Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Professionals in the areas of Research & Development and Renewable Energy. Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy. Bharat Petroleum’s Refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Bina have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, energy stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 21,800+ Energy Stations, over 6,200 LPG distributorships, 525 Lubes distributorships, and 123 POL storage locations, 53 LPG Bottling Plants, 70 Aviation Service Stations, 4 Lube blending plants and 4 cross-country pipelines as on 31.03.2024.

Name of post : Professionals in Research & Development

Essential Educational Qualifications :

PhD in relevant disciplines. For all profiles/ research areas mentioned above, the candidate should have additionally secured minimum 65% marks (aggregate marks of all semesters/years) in all

Graduate and Post graduate degree examinations, relaxed to 55% marks for SC/ST/PwBD.

Essential Experience :

1 year of hand- on experience from reputed national or international research organization

Name of post : Professionals in Renewable Energy

Essential Educational Qualifications :

B. Tech / B.E. / B.Sc. (Engg) (4- year course) in relevant streams with 70% marks (aggregate marks of all semesters/years), relaxed to 60% marks for SC/ST/PwBD from a recognized university

Essential Experience :

Minimum 7-18 years of post-qualification experience

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.bharatpetroleum.in/Careers/Job-Openings.aspx

Last date for submission of applications is 12th March 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here