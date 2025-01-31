Applications are invited for recruitment of 22 vacant positions or career in BEL Assam.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Deputy Engineer on fixed term basis. As free India was born, the Government of India announced a comprehensive industrial policy, empowering itself to set up infrastructure to manufacture a host of critical products. It was from this authority that Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) came into being in 1954 under the Ministry of Defence to meet the specialised electronic needs of the Indian Defence. Today, BEL has grown into a multi-product, multi- technology, multi-unit conglomerate empowering the nation’s armed forces to guard the country’s frontiers with state-of-the-art products and systems in the areas of Radars & Fire Control Systems, Missile Systems, Communication & C4I systems, Electronic Warfare & Avionics, Naval Systems & Antisubmarine Warfare Systems, Electro Optics, Tank Electronics & Gun Upgrades, and Strategic Components.

Name of post : Deputy Engineer (E-II) On Fixed Term Basis

No. of posts : 22

Discipline wise vacancies :

Electronics : 10

Mechanical : 9

Civil : 2

Electrical : 1

Qualification :

BE / B. Tech / AMIE / GIETE in relevant disciplines

Applicants should have secured First Class for GEN/OBC/EWS and Pass Class for SC/ST/PwBD.

Upper Age Limit :

28 years as on 01.01.2025

The upper age limit will be relaxable for OBC (NCL) candidates by 3 years and for SC/ST candidates by 5 years. For Candidates who belong to PwBD category having minimum 40% disability or more will get 10 years relaxation in upper age limit in addition to the relaxation applicable to the categories mentioned above.

Selection Procedure :

Selection will be through a written test followed by interview of only those candidates who qualify

the written test

How to apply :

Candidates who meet the above requirement may fill in the application form using online link

provided at BEL Website https://bel-india.in/

The last date for receipt of application is 24-02-2025.

Application Fees :

Rs.472/- (Rs.400/- + 18% GST). Candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwBD categories are exempted from payment of application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here