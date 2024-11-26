Applications are invited for recruitment of 48 vacant positions or career in BEL Assam.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Trainee Engineers and Project Engineers purely on temporary basis. Trainee Engineers will initially get engagement for a period of TWO years which can get extension up to a maximum of three years (including initial period) based on Project requirement and individual’s performance. Project Engineers will be engaged initially for a period of THREE years which may be extended up to a maximum of Four years (including initial period) based on Project requirement and individual’s performance. Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) a Navaratna Company and a premier Indian Public Limited Company in Professional Electronics with a portfolio of over 350 different products in the areas of Military Radars, Naval Systems, Electro-Optics, Weapon & Fire Control Communication, Homeland Security, Strategic Communication & Unmanned System, Electronic Warfare, Tank Electronics and Electro Optics.

Name of post : Trainee Engineer-I

No. of posts : 36

Qualification : B.E /B.Tech/B.Sc (4 year course) Engineering degree in Computer Science from recognized university/Institution/College with Pass Class & above for GEN/EWS/OBC candidates & also Pass Class for SC/ST/PwBD Candidates.

Experience : Fresher/ C++, Java, Algorithm Development, SW Documentation.

Name of post : Project Engineer-I

No. of posts : 12

Qualification : B.E /B.Tech/B.Sc (4 year course) Engineering degree in Computer Science from recognized university/Institution/College with Pass Class & above for GEN/EWS/OBC candidates & Pass Class for SC/ST/PwBD Candidates.

Experience : Minimum 02 years/ C++, Java, SW Testing, SW Documentation, Python etc. altogether

How to apply :

Candidates willing to apply may submit their application in the prescribed format along with the self-attested copies of the relevant documents also in support of eligibility, in a sealed cover super scribing “Application for the post of Trainee Engineer – I FOR CRL GAD/ Application for the post of Project Engineer– I FOR CRL GAD” and addressed to Smt. Rekha Aggarwal DGM (HR&A), Central Research Laboratory, Bharat Electronics Limited, P.O. Bharat Nagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad Pin – 201010, (U.P.) through Regd. Post/Speed Post/courier.

Last date for receipt of applications altogether is 11th December 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here