Assam Career BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in BBCI Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of medical and non-medical professionals on contractual basis for “Adult and Pediatric Hematolymphoid Unit” in 2025.

Name of post : Quality Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Doctorate in Science (Ph.D.) or Masters in Science (M.Sc.). Diploma/Degree in Quality Management is desirable.

Experience : Minimum 5 years’ laboratory experience. Sound technical knowledge related to tests performed at the laboratory, familiar with National / International accreditation bodies and quality systems such as NABL, NABH, ISO / ISE 15189, CAP, etc. auditing techniques, liaise with external auditing accreditation bodies.

Age Limit : 40 years (Relaxable for experienced and deserving candidates)

Salary : Rs. 81240/- per month (consolidated)

Name of post : Scientific Officer C (Microbiology)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Sc. (Microbiology) and degree or diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (M.L.T) from a University recognized by Central / State Government.

Experience : 3 years’ experience in an institutional clinical Microbiology Department.

Age Limit : 35 years (Relaxable for experienced and deserving candidates)

Salary : Rs. 67320/- per month (consolidated)

Name of post : Scientific Assistant B (Biomedical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Diploma (Biomedical / Medical Electronics)

Experience : 3 years’ experience out of which 1 year in hospital setup.

Age Limit : 30 years (Relaxable for experienced and deserving candidates)

Salary : Rs. 42480/- per month (consolidated)

Name of post : Medical Officer ‘E’ Intensivist (Critical Care)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : D.M. (Critical Care) or equivalent OR M.D. / D.N.B. (Anaesthesia / General Medicine / Pulmonary Medicine / Pediatrics ) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission

Experience :

For DM- Experience is not applicable

For MD / DNB – 3 years’ post M.D. / D.N.B. experience in Critical Care. Candidates with less than 3 years’ experience after M.D. / D.N.B. will be considered for lower grade, if there are no suitably experienced candidates.

Age Limit : 45 years (Relaxable for experienced and deserving candidates)

Salary : Rs. 1,28,000/- to 1,52,000/- per month (commensurate with qualification & experience)

Name of post : Ad-hoc Assistant Professor ‘E’ (Pathology)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : D.M. (Critical Care) or equivalent OR M.D. / D.N.B. (Anaesthesia / General Medicine / Pulmonary Medicine / Pediatrics ) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission

Experience :

For MD/ DNB – 3 years’ post M.D. / D.N.B. experience in Pathology in a Teaching Hospital. Candidates with less than 3 years’ experience after post-graduation will be considered for lower grade, if there are no suitably experienced candidates.

Salary : Rs. 1,28,000/- to 1,52,000/- per month (commensurate with qualification & experience)

Name of post : Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Radio diagnosis)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

B.Sc. (Radiological Imaging Technology) from a recognized University with 50% marks

OR

B.Sc. in any subjects / B. Pharmacy with 50% marks and minimum two years Diploma in Medical Imaging Technology from State Board of Technical Education Or Any equivalent recognized Board /

University.

Experience : Minimum 01-year experience in CT and MRI from large hospital.

Age Limit : 30 years (Relaxable for experienced and deserving candidates)

Salary : Rs. 42480/- per month per month (consolidated)

How to apply :

Interested eligible candidates may submit their application in prescribed application format along with CV to Room No. 205, Establishment Section, 2nd Floor, OPD Building, Dr. B Borooah Cancer Institute, AK Azad Road, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati -781016.

The application should accompany self-attested Xerox copies of relevant documents in proof of educational qualification, experience, identity proof in the form of Aadhar card, Class 10th certificate for age proof, scientific publications and other relevant documents.

The subject of the envelope should contain “Application for the post of …….”

The last date for receipt of application is 23/07/2025 Upto 5:00 PM. (Postal delays will not considered).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here