Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in BBCI Guwahati Assam.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Counsellor for Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India sponsored project “Regional Satellite Centre of Tobacco Quitline Services at Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati”. A voluntary organization called ‘Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Society Trust’ set up Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI). Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah (4th September 1893 – 25th September 1956) was a great physician, freedom fighter and philanthropist of Assam. In 1958 at a public meeting in Guwahati, a decision was taken to set up a cancer hospital at Guwahati to commemorate the memory of Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah. Late Debendra Nath Sarma was the Founder President and Late Dr. Kanak Chandra Borooah, illustrious brother of Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah was the Founder Secretary. Late Bimala Prasad Chaliha, Mahendra Mohan Choudhury, Bishnuram Medhi, Dr. Ghanashyam Das, Dr Birendra Nath Choudhury and many others worked relentlessly for the development of the Institute since its inception. The Institute saw its inauguration on 18th November 1973 and became operational from 1974. The Department of Atomic Energy, Govt. of India formally took over the institute on 27th November 2017 as a unit of Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai.

Name of post : Counsellor

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Essential:

i) Graduation in Psychology / Social Work from recognized university.

ii) The person should be fluent in speaking / writing Hindi & English.

Desirable:

i) PG in Psychology / Social Work with experience in tobacco related work

ii) Fluent in speaking Assamese and Bengali.

iii) Knowledge of basic computer application.

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Age limit : 18 – 38 years

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their application in prescribed application format in PDF format along with CV through e-mail to “hrd.bbci@gmail.com“.

The subject of the e-mail should contain “Application for the post of COUNSELOR…”

The last date for receipt of applications is 24/12/2024 upto 5:00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





