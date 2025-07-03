Assam Career Barpeta BT College Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Barpeta BT College Assam in 2025.

Barpeta BT College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Lecturers in 2025. Barpeta B.T. College came into being in 1985 in order to fulfill the needs and aspirations of a secondary level teacher training college at Barpeta. It is one of the oldest Teacher Training Colleges of Assam. At present it offers regular Two-year B.Ed. course, BA Course under Gauhati University and Two-year D.El.Ed. Course Under SCERT, Assam in face to face mode. This college is recognized by NCTE, Eastern Regional Committee, Bhubaneswar. This is a private unaided college, a nonprofit-institution that came up with a view to rendering public service. Barpeta BT College is a co-educational, non-minority and self -financed college. It is in the suburb of Barpeta town. It is at Jati town near Jail Road in the south-west side 2 K.M. from the heart of Barpeta Town. The institution is accessible by all kind of vehicles that ply from Barpeta Town.

Name of post : Lecturer in Foundation Education

No. of posts : 2

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Discipline wise vacancies :

BEd : 1

DElEd : 1

Qualification : As per NCTE norms altogether

Name of post : Lecturer in Mathematics

No. of posts : 1

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification : As per NCTE norms altofether

Age: As per existing Assam Govt. Rule.

Salary: As Per Norms

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications with all necessary documents also from HSLC onwards and two passport size photographs along with a payment of Rs. 500/- (Rupees Five Hundred( as application fees in the A/C No.73002200025526 Canara Bank, Metuakuchi Branch, Barpeta.

The applications altogether must reach the Principal, Barpeta B.T. College, Jati Town, P.O: – Shantinagar, P.S. & Dist: – Barpeta, Assam- 781314.

Last date for receipt of applications is 18th July 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here