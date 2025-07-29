Assam Career Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of nine vacant banking positions or career in Bank of Baroda Assam in 2025.

Bank of Baroda Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of technical professionals on contract basis in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of posts :

VP: Head Cloud CoE (Centre of Excellence) DVP: Deputy Head Cloud CoE (Centre of Excellence) VP: Head Platform Engineering DVP: Deputy Head Platform Engineering VP: Head- AI DVP: Deputy Head- AI VP: Head IT Infrastructure DVP: Deputy Head IT Infrastructure DVP: Lead- Digital Reconciliation

No. of posts :

VP: Head Cloud CoE (Centre of Excellence) : 1 DVP: Deputy Head Cloud CoE (Centre of Excellence) : 1 VP: Head Platform Engineering : 1 DVP: Deputy Head Platform Engineering : 1 VP: Head- AI : 1 DVP: Deputy Head- AI : 1 VP: Head IT Infrastructure : 1 DVP: Deputy Head IT Infrastructure : 1 DVP: Lead- Digital Reconciliation : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

VP: Head Cloud CoE (Centre of Excellence) : B.E./ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology. Minimum 12 years of Technical and IT experience out of which at least 6 years’ experience in the field of cloud computing

DVP: Deputy Head Cloud CoE (Centre of Excellence) : B.E./ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology. Minimum 10 years of Technical and IT experience out of which at least 5 years’ experience in the field of cloud computing

VP: Head Platform Engineering : B.E./ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology. Minimum 12 years of Technical and IT experience with preferably 6 years’ experience in the field of cloud computing

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

DVP: Deputy Head Platform Engineering : B.E./ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology. Minimum 10 years of Technical and IT experience with preferably 5 years’ experience in the field of cloud computing.

VP: Head- AI : Master’s degree in computer science, artificial intelligence, data science, machine learning, or a related field. Minimum 12 years of Technical and IT experience out of which 06 years post qualification experience in artificial intelligence, natural language processing and content analysis.

DVP: Deputy Head- AI : Master’s degree in computer science, artificial intelligence, data science, machine learning, or a related field. Minimum 10 years of Technical and IT experience out of which 05 years post qualification experience in artificial intelligence, natural language processing and

content analysis

VP: Head IT Infrastructure : B.E./ B.Tech. in Computer Science / Information Technology / Electronics & Communication. Minimum 12 years of Technical and IT experience out of which at least 06 years’ experience in the field of IT Infrastructure management

DVP: Deputy Head IT Infrastructure : B.E./ B.Tech. in Computer Science / Information Technology / Electronics & Communication. Minimum 10 years of Technical and IT experience out of which at least 05 years’ experience in the field of IT Infrastructure Management.

DVP: Lead- Digital Reconciliation : B.E./ B.Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Information science or MCA.Minimum 15 Years’ experience in Digital/IT in BFSI sector including 3 years in reconciliation & settlement work in (ATM/Debit Card/ UPI/ IMPS/ RTGS/ NEFT/ IPG/ POS/ Internet Banking/ Bhim Adhaar)

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.bankofbaroda.in/

Online Registration of Application starts from : 29-07-2025

Last date for Submission of Application & Payment of fees: 18-08-2025

Application Fees :

Rs.850/- (Inclusive of GST) + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates

Rs.175/- (Inclusive of GST) + Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST, PWD, ESM (Ex-Servicemen) & Women

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here