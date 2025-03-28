Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in Bal Mandir Public School Assam in 2025.

Bal Mandir Public School Assam, a school under Sainik School Goalpara, is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Headmistress/ Headmaster cum School Administrator, Teachers (for teaching Pre Primary and Primary classes) and Aayah in 2025. Bal Mandir Public School came into being in 1971. The school is within the premises of Sainik School Goalpara at Rajapara in a magnificent well furnished building. Sainik School Goalpara , Assam came into being on 12 Nov 1964. It is a residential school for cadets, providing Public School Education with an aim to prepare them to join defense Services. The School is on Goalpara-Matia-Dudhnoi road 18 kms away from Goalpara town , near village Mornai. Assam State Transport buses / private vehicles frequently ply from Goalpara town to School. Guwahati railway station is approximately 130 kms and regular bus service is available. The School is spread over 505 acre of sprawling area. The School has excelled in its primary role as a feeder institution to the Armed Forces and has over 200 ex-Sainik School Goalpara students (SSGians) to its credit as officers in the Armed Forces,which other than NDA includes OTA, IMA, AFA and NAVAC. A good number of ex-students are IAS, IPS officers, doctors, engineers. Serving not only in Assam but also all over the country and abroad . The school is a member of the IPSC (Indian Public School Conference).

Name of post : Headmistress/ Headmaster cum School Administrator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MA/M.Sc/ B.Ed with minimum 2 Years experience in primary school management and administration

Salary : Rs. 8000/- per month

Name of post : Teachers (for teaching Pre Primary and Primary classes)

No. of posts : 9

Qualification : BA/BSc/B.Ed/ D.EI.Ed/ Diploma in Montessori Edn.

Salary : Rs. 7000/- per month

Name of post : Aayah

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Prior experience in a KG School

Salary : Rs. 4500/- per month

Desirable :

1. Good communication skills

2. Computer knowledge (especially in MS Office Suite)

3. Diploma in Early Childhood Special Education (DECSE)

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their Bio Data along with copies of their educational qualification and experience certificate to the school via email bmpsssg1971@gmail.com or in person at Sainik School Goalpara, Post Office – Rajapara Goalpara District, Assam, Pin Code: 783133 by 17 April 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here