Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Bahona College Assam.

Bahona College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Research Assistant and Field Investigator in the ICSSR Collaborative Empirical Research Project on Jal Jeevan Mission (2024-25) entitled “Assessing the Impact of the Jal Jeevan Mission on Rural Households and Women Empowerment: A Case Study of Four Districts in Assam.” Bahona College is a co-education institute which came into being on 15th July 1966. It is at Bahona, 9 kms to the North East of Jorhat town toward Nimati Ghat at the river Brahmaputra. The college offers courses of study in arts and Science Streams at Higher Secondary and Undergraduate level. It has Distance Education Programmes under Dibrugarh University, KKHSOU and ASOS from Higher Secondary to Master Degree Level. This College is the result of a vision of the local people of Bahona and a few distinguished educationists, social activists and political leaders of Jorhat to provide higher education to a large number of rural and economically backward students belonging to Bahona and its neighboring areas. What had started as a humble effort to bring the light of knowledge to this backward area, has now flowered into an institution of recognition rendering quality education to students coming from different parts of Assam. It is committed to continue with the tradition and the vision of its founders.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Salary : Rs.37,000/-p.m.

Qualification :

Post graduate in Social Science discipline with minimum 55% with NET/M.Phil/Ph.D.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs.20,000/-p.m.

Qualification : Post Graduate in Social Science discipline with minimum 55% marks

Also Read : Dhanashree Verma questioned about ‘alimony’ after divorce rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with Bio-data and relevant documents physically or by post to Principal, Bahona College, P.O.- Bahona, Jorhat (Assam) Pin -785101.

Last date for submission or receipt of applications is 11th January 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here