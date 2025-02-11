Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in AUIDFCL Guwahati Assam.

Assam Urban Infrastructure Development & Finance Corporation Limited (AUIDFCL) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Senior Manager (Environment & Safeguards). To enable holistic and also efficient development in the urban sector of Assam, the Cabinet gave the approval of the establishment of the Assam Urban Infrastructure Development & Finance Corporation Ltd. (AUIDFCL) under the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs (DoHUA), Government of Assam. AUIDFCL got registration under the Companies Act, 2013, and the Certificate of Incorporation saw the issuance from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on October 31, 2022.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Senior Manager (Environment & Safeguards)

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : Meet the husband wife duo behind ‘India’s first premium quality Mukhwas & Mouth Fresheners’

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Eligibility Criteria :

Master Degree in Environmental Science/ Environment Planning/Environment Engineering/Civil Engineering or equivalent over a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university in Environmental Science/ Environment Planning/Environment Engineering/Civil Engineering. 8 to 10 years of experience in infrastructure or related fields, 8 years of specific experience in planning, designing, implementation and also monitoring of environment management plan, initial environmental examination, environment impact assessment and other readiness checklists. Knowledge of ADBs Safeguard Policy Statement 2009/environment policy and frameworks and experience with the application of ADB environment guidelines is also an added advantage. Excellent verbal and also written communication skills in English is desirable. Work experience in planning and design, and also implementation of safeguard elements in externally aided/MDB projects in integrated urban sector is desirable.

Age Limit : 45 years as on 1st January,2025

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in in prescribed format as per Annexure-A along

with all relevant self-attested documents of Educational Qualifications, Work Experience, Proof of

Birth and also colored passport size photograph

The applications must reach the office of the Managing Director, AUIDFCL via email to career.auidfcl@gmail.com latest by 5:00 P.M. on 24th February, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here