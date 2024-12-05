Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in ASTU Assam.

Assam Science & Technology University (ASTU) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professors on temporary basis. The engagement will be initially for one semester and renewal for one more semester with maximum duration of 11 months. The Assam Science and Technology University was established by Government of Assam under Assam Science & Technology University Act 2009. It aims to provide education and research in the field of science & technology and other professional courses in Assam. ASTU is the premier and only technical university in the North Eastern Region of India. The university is responsible for academic regulation of all undergraduate and post-graduate programs in engineering, and pharmaceutical sciences and a few professional courses in science and management sectors. ASTU also conducts an in-house post-graduate course in Energy Engineering. Since its inception, ASTU has been undertaking high quality teaching and research in frontier areas of science & technology continuously upgrading the syllabi and creating environment for international standard research and emphasizing in bridging the ancient wisdom of the region with modern technology.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

Subjects :

Mathematics

Physics

Engineering Mechanics

Basic Electrical Engineering

Computer Science and Engineering [B.Tech. (CSE) as well as M.Tech. (CSE) level courses]

Eligibility Criteria :

The candidates should possess the requisite qualifications and relevant experience as per latest UGC/AICTE guidelines applicable for University Faculty position at assistant professor level.

Salary : Rs. 25000/- to Rs. 60000/- per month depending on expertise and experience.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents also to The Registrar, Assam Science and Technology University, Jalukbari, Tetelia Road, Guwhati-781013.

The applications must reach the office on or before 18th December 2024 at 01:00P?.

Please Enclose:

i. No Objection Certificate also for application from the parent department / organization / Institution

ii. A certificate from the parent Department / Organization / Institution to the effect that no departmental enquiry is proposed or pending against you, and

iii. Self-attested copies of Certificates/letters to support your claims (about educational qualifications/experience/representation on university committees, etc.) in parts below as included in this application.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here