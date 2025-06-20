Assam Career ASTEC Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in ASTEC Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Assam Science Technology & Environment Council (ASTEC) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Scientist on purely temporary basis at Aryabhatta Science Centre in 2025. The Assam Science Technology & Environment Council (ASTEC) came into being in 1986-87 as an autonomous Council of the Department of Science Technology & Environment, Govt. of Assam for implementation of some of the major programmes in the sectors of science & technology, remote sensing, energy (non-conventional & renewable sources) and environment as the institutional organization of the Department. The organization formulate policies on various aspects of science, technology and environment which are in the interest of the state and the country. It also formulate schemes/ programmes on the various aspects of science, technology and environment. The company also execute/ implement schemes on science, technology and environment of the Govt. of India, Government of Assam, North Eastern Council and other public bodies. It also promote research in the field of science, technology and environment in Assam by giving financial support to scientists, technical persons and experts working in institutions or otherwise in the State.

Name of post : Project Scientist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1st Class B.E./B.Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology. Preference will be given to the candidates having experiences altogether in the field of Information Technology (IT)/ Management Information System (MIS)/ Webpage designing/ Database management/ Software development

Remuneration : Rs.36,050 + CPF p.m.

Age Limit : 21-38 years

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear altogether for a walk-in-interview on 02.07.2025 from 10 A.M onwards at 2nd floor, Bigyan Bhawan, G.S. Road, Guwahati-05. Registration of the candidates will start altogether from 9:30 A.M onwards.

How to apply :

Interested candidates must submit the duly filled up Standard form as published in the Assam

Gazette (Part IX) along with all supporting documents also, email-id, contact number, etc. on the

day of the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here