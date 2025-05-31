Assam Career Assam Women's University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Assam Women’s University Jorhat in 2025.

Assam Women’s University Jorhat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Professors in 2025.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 7

Subject wise vacancies :

Assamese : 1

Business Management : 1

Economics : 1

English : 1

Mass Communication & Journalism : 1

Political Science : 1

Sociology : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

As per UGC Regulations on Minimum Qualification for appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards of Higher Education, 2018 and up to date amendment of the said Act.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their duly filled-in application form in original which is to be downloaded from the University website along with the following documents-

1. NOC from the employer, if employed.

2. One true copy of Birth Certificate.

3. One true copy of NET/GATE or equivalent Certificate, if required.

4. One true copy of all academic Certificates and Degrees.

5. One true copy of all certificates indicating extent and duration of professional experience.

6. One true copy of any supporting documents.

7. Copies of reprints of publications as mentioned above.

8. Any additional documents to support the candidature.

Hard copies of applications with all required enclosures as stated above should be submitted to

The Registrar, Assam Women’s University, Rowriah, Jorhat -785004, Assam, India within 19th June 2025.

Applicants must send separate applications if applying for a faculty position in more than

one department.

Application Fee (Non-refundable):

Rs.2500/-(Rupees Two thousand five hundred only) as Bank Draft of Rs 2,500/- (Rupees Two Thousand Five Hundred Only), to the Registrar, Assam Women’s University, Jorhat (A/C No.37489604297, IFSC Code: SBIN0002003, State Bank of India, Assam Agricultural University Branch

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here