Assam Career Assam Women's University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Assam Women’s University Jorhat in 2025.

Assam Women’s University Jorhat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Registrar in 2025. Assam Women’s University came into being by an Act XXII of 2013 of State Legislature of Assam as a State University vide Notification LGL. 149/2011/92 dated 21.08.2013 and also has the power to award degrees as specified by the UGC under section 22 of the UGC Act 1956 through its own departments.

Name of post : Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

a. Master’s degree with atleast 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed.

b. At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic Level 11 and above or with 8

years of service in the Academic Level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along with

experience in educational administration experience

or

Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education

or

15 years of administrative experience, of which 8 years shall also be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.

Pay Scale : Rs. 1,44,200-2,18,200/- at AL-14

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with all relevant testimonials also (including proof of educational qualifications and experience, if applicable) to the Office of the Registrar, Assam Women’s University, Rowriah, Jorhat, Assam-785004 on or before 17.7.2025

Applicants must also submit a Bank Draft (Non-Refundable) of Rs. 2000/- (in case of Unreserved, OBC / MOBC candidates) and Rs. 1000/- (in case of SC / ST candidates) in favour of Registrar, Assam Women’s University, Jorhat (A/C No.: 37489604297, IFSC Code: SBIN0002003), payable at State Bank of India, Assam Agricultural University Branch.

In addition to the hard copy, applicants must also email a soft copy of the application along with relevant documents to recruitment@awu.ac.in with the subject line: “Application for the post of Registrar as per Advt. No. AWU/Estt./87/(Part-01)/2018”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here