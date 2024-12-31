Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Assam Women’s University.

Assam Women’s University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Professor in Sociology.

Name of post : Professor in Sociology

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

As per UGC Regulations on Minimum Qualification for Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards of Higher Education, 2018 (No F.1-2/2017 (ECPS) and up to date amendment of the said Act including 2nd amendment of the said Regulation, 2023.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents and a Bank Draft of Rs. 2,500/- (Two Thousand Five Hundred Only) as non-refundable processing fee to the Registrar, Assam Women’s University, Jorhat (A/C No. 37489604297, IFSC Code: SBIN0002003, State Bank of India, Assam Agricultural University Branch)

The applications must reach the Office of the Registrar, Assam Women’s University, Jorhat, PIN-785004

Last date for receipt of applications is 27th January 2025

A completed application should have the following:

a) Duly filled-in application form in original which is to be downloaded from the University

website.

b) Forwarding from the employer, if employed.

c) One true copy of Birth Certificate.

d) One true copy of NET/GATE or equivalent Certificate, if required.

e) One true copy of all academic Certificates and Degrees.

f) One true copy of all certificates indicating extent and duration of professional experience.

g) One true copy of any supporting documents.

h) Copies of reprints of publications as mentioned above.

i) Any additional documents to support the candidature.

List of candidates short-listed and not short-listed for Personal Interview shall altogether be notified in the University website. No correspondence will be entertained from candidates regarding postal delays, conduct and result of interview and reasons for not being called for interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here