Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Associate (2) and Research Assistant (2) under the sponsored research project of Department of Science and Technology (DST), Govt. of India – Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) scheme of IIT Bhilai Innovation and Technology Foundation (IBITF) known as “Development of an Intelligent System for Weather Forecasting, Smart Farming and Information Dissemination for the Scheduled Tribe Community of Barak River Basin using Satellite Image Processing, ML and IoT” for a period of one year only. The said position is on temporary basis and coterminous with the project. Assam University came into existence in 1994 after enactment of the Assam (Central) University Act 1989. Through its pursuit, Assam University is in the process of making itself an institute of excellence. Assam University main campus is at Dargakona, about 20 kms away from Silchar. The campus is set amid sprawling hillocks and typical landscape of north east. The campus is spread over 600 acres and provide an ideal environment for the researchers, students and the people of academic excellence. The other campus of the university is at Diphu in the district of Karbi Anglong, Assam. The university has the territorial jurisdiction over the five districts of Assam.

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : M.E./M.Tech (IT/CS/ Data Science/ AI/ ML)/M.Sc (Mathematics/Statistics with knowledge of Python Programming/AI/ ML/ App Development).

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 25000 + HRA

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : BCA/B.Sc/B.E/B.Tech (IT/CS/Data Science/AI/ML)/ B.Sc (Mathematics/Statistics). Knowledge of Python Programming/AI/ ML/ App Development.

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 20000 + HRA

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 24th March 2025. Interview time is from 11:30 AM onwards. The venue is in Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Assam University, Silchar, Assam, Pin: 788011. Reporting Time is 9.30 am

How to apply :

Candidates must submit self-attested copy of the testimonials at the time of interview. They must also bring original certificates and also other relevant documents at the time of the interview for verification.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here