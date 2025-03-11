Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Guest Faculty in the Department of Pharmaceutical Science.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Pharmaceutical Science

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Computer Applications in Pharmacy : 1

Environmental Sciences : 1

Remuneration: Rs. 1500/- per lecture with a ceiling of Rs. 50, 000/- per month.

Eligibility Criteria:

Essential: (A or B):

A. i) A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must clear the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test which has got accreditation from the UGC, like SLET/SET or who got a Ph. D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case gets exemption from NET/SLET/SET

OR

B. Applicants got the Ph.D degree from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) theTimes Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 19-03-2025. Time is at 11:00 AM. The venue is at the office of the Head, Department of Pharmaceutical Science, Assam University, Silchar

How to apply :

Candidates may attend the walk-in-interview with dully filled in prescribed application form. They must also bring original and self attested copies of all the supporting documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here