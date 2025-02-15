Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Guest Faculty in Department of Earth Science

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Earth Science

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration: Rs. 1,500/- per lecture with a ceiling of Rs. 50, 000/- per month.

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential (A or B):

A. i) A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or also an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must also clear the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or also a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/ SET or who are or also have been awarded a Ph. D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil/Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET

OR

B. The Ph.D degree has altogether been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 25-02-2025. Timing is 11:00 am. The venue is altogether at the Office of the Head, Department of Earth Science, Assam University, Silchar

How to apply :

Candidates may attend the walk-in-interview altogether with duly filled in prescribed application form. They must also bring original and also self-attested copies of all the supporting documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here