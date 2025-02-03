Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Guest Faculties on purely temporary basis altogether in the Department of Applied Science and Humanities of this University.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

Education Technology & Society : 1

Universal Human Value : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential (A or B) :

A. i) A Master‘s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or also an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph. D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree), Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET

OR

B. The Ph.D degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 10th February 2025 at 11 AM. The venue is in Office of the Head, Department of Applied Science and Humanities, Assam University, Silchar

How to apply :

Applicants may attend the walk-in-interview with dully filled in prescribed application form, original and also self attested copies of all the supporting documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here