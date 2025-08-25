Assam Career Assam University Silchar Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in Assam University Silchar in 2025.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Research Assistant to support an ICSSR-sponsored Major Research Project titled “Citizenship, Identity and Belonging: A Study of the Legal and Social Implications of NRC and CAA on Hindu Refugees in Barak Valley” in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary: Rs. 37,000/ per month

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Essential Qualifications:

1. Post graduate in Social Sciences/ Humanities discipline with a minimum 55% marks (relaxation as per GoI rule) with NET/ NESET/Ph. D in the relevant subject

2. Computer skill in MS-Office, SPSS or other related data analysis software/Programming

3. Documentation, communication, and interviewing skills

Desirable: Fieldwork experience in Barak Valley will be given preference

Also Read : Umden : Meghalaya’s village where you can discover fine fashion and pristine beauty

How to apply:

Interested candidates must send their complete CV along with a passport size photograph and scanned copies of relevant documents to anupkumar.dey@aus.ac.in latest by 6th

September, 2025.

Shortlisted candidates will get invitation through email for the Personal Interview. The selected

candidate will play a key role in the field of data collection, community engagement, interviews,

data analysis, and report writing under the supervision of the Project Director.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here