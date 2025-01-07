Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) to join the BRNS funded project (No. 51/14/10/2024- BRNS/ 927, dated 09/12/2024) entitled “Development of classical polarizable force-field for molten salt quaternary system for molecular dynamics (MD) simulation” at the Department of Physics. Assam University came into existence in 1994 altogether after enactment of the Assam (Central) University Act 1989. Through its pursuit, Assam University is in the process of making itself an institute of excellence. Assam University main campus is situated at Dargakona, about 20 kms away from Silchar. The campus is set amid sprawling hillocks and typical landscape of north east. The campus is spread over 600 acres and provide an ideal environment for the researchers, students and the people interested in academic excellence. The other campus of the university is situated at Diphu in the district of Karbi Anglong, Assam. The university has the territorial jurisdiction over the five districts of Assam viz., Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Dima Hasao (erstwhile North Cachar Hills) and also Karbi Anglong.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 37000/- per month + HRA

Essential qualification: M. Sc. Physics or Chemistry (NET/GATE qualified candidate is also preferable).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Desirable: Knowledge in computational physics (material simulation) with proficiency in running linux based computer applications and also coding in languages such as Python, Fortran, C++ etc

Selection Procedure : The selection is on the basis of interview altogether.

Also Read : Who are the Sharks of Shark Tank India 4?

How to apply :

Candidates possessing the requisite qualifications should send CV along with other relevant documents also to utpalchemiitkgp@yahoo.com and brahma@barc.gov.in

Last date for submission of applications altogether is 16th January 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here