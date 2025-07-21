Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of one Research Assistant to Support the ICSSR sponsored Major Research project on “Empowering Health for Underprivileged Women: Expanding Access to Healthcare through Ayushman Bharat” in Barak Valley of Assam and Tripura.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary: Rs. 37,000/ per months

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read : 10 places to visit around Guwahati for a soul fulfilling boating experience

Essential Qualification:

1. Post graduate in social science discipline with a minimum 55 % marks with NET/ Ph.D in the concerned subject.

2. Computer knowledge in MS -Office, SPSS and in N-vivo

3. Experience in fieldwork especially in rural or tribal areas, is highly desirable.

4. Good communication, interviewing and documentation skill.

Selection Procedure :

Shortlisted candidates should appear for a walk in interview in the department of Social Work, Assam University , Silchar on 29th July, 2025.

How to apply:

Interested candidate are requested to send their detailed CV along with a cover letter and scanned copies of relevant documents to joyasreedey1@gmail.com with the subject line “Application for RA- ICSSR Project 2025” latest by 27th July 12 pm.

Shortlisted candidates will be get information for an interview in person through email.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here