Applications are invited for recruitment of seven vacant teaching based teaching positions or career altogether in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Guest Faculty in various subjects altogether.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 7

Subject wise vacancies :

Botany : 2

Zoology : 2

Physics : 1

Mathematics : 1

Education : 1

Remuneration: Rs. 1,500/- per lecture with a ceiling altogether of Rs. 50, 000/- per month.

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential (A or B):

A. i) A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or also an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the

grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must also have cleared the National

Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph. D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET

OR

B. The Ph.D degree has also been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 23rd December 2024 at 10 AM

The venue is altogether at the Office of Head, Department of Education, Assam University, Silchar

How to apply :

Candidates may attend the walk-in-interview with duly filled in prescribed application form and also self attested copies of all the supporting documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here