Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or career in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) (02 no.) on purely contractual basis for a period of maximum 1 year to work in the DST sponsored research project entitled “Functionalization of nutrient-rich food matrices and value addition of Underutilized crops of NE India by Extrusion Cooking Technology.” Assam University came into existence in 1994 after enactment of the Assam (Central) University Act 1989. Through its pursuit, Assam University is in the process of making itself an institute of excellence.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 2

Essential qualification :

B.Tech/ M.Tech/ M.Sc. in Biotechnology/ Food Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Domain knowledge in the field of Analysis/ Handling of food materials would be an added advantage

Age : Maximum 30 years for male and maximum 35 for female and Applicants also with a valid certificate of SC/ST/OBC as per Government rules.

Fellowship per month : Rs. 37,000.00 per month + 9% HRA

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/y1QMSRG7WHzA7mLa7

Last date for submission of applications is 4th December 2024

Tentative date of the online interview is 6th December 2024. The link of joining the Interview will also be shared to shortlisted candidates only and time with a confirmation message will be shared earlier through email provided by the candidate as found in the application form. No other mode of communication would be used in this regard.

Selected candidate will also be required to produce certificate/testimonials in original as claimed in the application before the joining

In case number of eligible applications exceeds the number 10, a short listing also may be exercised to call the top 10 on the basis of desirable qualifications and publications impact.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here