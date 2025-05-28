Assam Career Assam Petrochemicals Limited Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of 17 vacant technical positions or career in Assam Petrochemicals Limited in 2025.

Assam Petrochemicals Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Apprentices in 2025. Assam Petro-Chemicals Ltd. (APL) is a state level public sector undertaking of Govt. of Assam incorporated on 22nd April 1971. The foundation stone of the company was laid at Namrup on 15th June 1971 for production of Methanol and Formalin. Assam Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. (AIDC) promoted the company for manufacture of Methanol from Natural Gas which was abundantly available in the adjoining oil field in the Upper Assam. The Petrochemical complex of APL is the first of its kind in India, having natural gas as feedstock. Formalin is its downstream product. The company started its commercial production of Methanol and Formalin in June, 1976 from its two plants of 21 MTPD and 36 MTPD capacities respectively and a few Urea Formaldehyde resins as downstream projects with technology supplied by Mitsubishi Gas Chemicals Co., Japan.

Name of post : Apprentice

No. of posts : 17

Discipline wise vacancies :

Mechanical : 4

Electrical : 4

Instrumentation : 4

Civil : 1

Chemical : 4

Monthly Stipend: For ITI Diploma holder Rs. 7,000/- ; for Diploma in Engineering holder Rs. 8,000/- [as per Apprenticeship Rules (amended 2019)].

Qualification : ITI Diploma / Diploma in Engineering in relevant disciplines

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews from 16th June 2025 to 18th June 2025. Time is 9 AM to 2 PM. The venue is in Executive Guest House, Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited, Namrup, P.O. -Parbatpur, PIN- 786623, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with the following documents-

1. 10th Mark sheet & Pass Certificate

2. 12th Marksheet & Pass Certificate, if applicable

3. Diploma Marksheet (i.e. of all semesters) & Pass Certificate

4. Biodata, refer Annexure – I

5. Copy of Bank Passbook

6. Address Proof – Copy of Aadhaar Card

7. Copy of Pan Card

8. Latest coloured Passport size Photographs (4 nos.)

9. Caste Certificate

10. Medical/Fitness Certificate from any Govt. Doctor (in original)

11. 16 Digit NATS 2.0 Registration Number (www.mhrdnats.gov.in)

12. 11 Digit NAPS Registration Number (www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here