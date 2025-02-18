Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Assam Medical College Dibrugarh.

Assam Medical College Dibrugarh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Centre Co-ordinator on purely temporary basis initially for one year for “North-East Centre of Spina Bifida Foundation (India)” in the Department of Pediatric Surgery. Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh is one of the premier and oldest medical institutes of the NE region of India. British Philanthropist Sir John Berry White, a retired brigadier of British army and later the civil surgeon of the erstwhile Lakhimpur district in 1870, contributed his lifetime earning of Rupees Fifty Thousand (present day valuation is more than 50 million of rupees to establish his brain child “Berry White Medical School” in 1900 AD. This school heralded the beginning of Allopathic Medical Education by conferring LMP Diploma in old undivided Assam. Dr. Hem Chandra Baruah was the first principal at Assam Medical College. The hospital wing of the college was formally inaugurated by the then Governor Sri Prakash in February 1948. The outpatient department and many para clinical and clinical department continued to function till 1950 in the former Berry White Medical School, Graham Bazar. All departments and outdoors were shifted to the present AMCH campus at Borbari, only after the great earthquake of Assam in 1950. Twelve students of the first batch graduated from AMCH under Gauhati University in 1952, same year the Indian Medical Council recognized the degree after inspection of the college and entered in the first schedule.

Name of post : Centre Co-ordinator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduates with relevant experience in the field.

Remuneration : Rs. 1,50,000- 2,00,000 per annum +TA

Additional Criteria :

Candidates must be young, enthusiastic, proactive with good knowledge of English, Assamese and in addition Hindi (Written and verbal)

He/She must have good computer knowledge.

Candidate will need to travel to other North-Eastern States.

How to apply :

Candidates must send their CV’s along with cover letter to paediatricsurgery.amcdibrugarh@gmail.com on or before 25-02-2025.

Shortlisted candidates will be notified via email.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here